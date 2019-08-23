(CNN) In the immortal words of legendary sportscaster Keith Jackson : "We're gonna play football...YIPPEE!"

This Saturday marks the return of college football to the sporting calendar. But instead of a full-on smorgasbord of games, the NCAA is offering up a tapas-sized portion of pigskin -- two games to tease our summer-starved appetites.

As football opens, the US golf season closes. The FedEx Cup Playoffs final weekend will crown a champion and hand out a record bounty.

The Little League Baseball World Series -- an International showdown pitting mostly 12-year-olds whose love for the game is infectious -- will also conclude.

You can also catch a few soccer champs on Sunday when when the two top NWSL teams square off.

Here's your weekend sports guide:

College Football

It's back! And has us like...

The last time we saw this sport, the Clemson Tigers, led by "no way he is only a freshman" quarterback Trevor Lawrence, crushed Alabama in the National Championship inside the futuristic Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trevor Lawrence (#16) of the Clemson Tigers takes off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the CFP National Championship game.

Saturday sees two games on the docket -- highlighted by top tenner Florida Gators vs their in-state rival Miami Hurricanes. "Rival" is a generous description of the game considering the two programs haven't faced each other since 2013. Believe it or not, Miami has won five out of the last six games.

The Hurricanes (7-6 in 2018) are starting anew after head coach Mark Richt retired this off season -- defensive coordinator Manny Diaz takes over. The Gators (10-3 in 2018) will hope quarterback Feleipe Franks will again lead Florida to a 10+ win season. The 6-foot-6 junior started every game last season -- tossing 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Watch it:

Saturday: Miami v #8 Florida, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Saturday: Arizona v Hawaii, 10:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN

International viewers check local listings

TOUR Championship

Let's address the elephant -- er -- not in the room.

Tiger Woods didn't qualify for the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and is absent from the final tournament of the season.

The final stop on the PGA Tour season will end with the winner accepting $15 million check

Admittedly, the sports world will miss Tiger as 30 other golfers compete for the season-ending title -- and a big check. Even PGA Tour employees, in their own way, have admitted to missing the Tiger-factor this week -- by releasing an gobsmackingly good look-back to last years Woods win

The TOUR Championship teed off Thursday with a new, much-debated scoring system but its Brooks Koepka's body that has everyone talking. Koepka is one of the athletes to pose for the upcoming ESPN Body Issue. The world #1 has a physique atypical for a weekend duffer -- hence all the hullabaloo.

Koepka was asked this week about all the (naked) heat he was receiving on social media, to which he confidently replied: "It's one of those things where all these people talk crap whatever on social media. They don't have the balls to do it. And they wouldn't have the balls to do it. And they won't look that good. So...(smiling)."

The champion will be extra happy come Sunday night -- earning a whopping $15 million. Wouldn't it be great if it came down to a putt like this?

Good things come to those who wait.



Right, Hideki Matsuyama? 😮#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2TpATB2BkB — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 22, 2019

Watch it:

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel then switches to NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET

Sunday: 12 p.m. ET on Golf Channel then switches to NBC at 1:30 p.m. ET

International viewers check local listings

Little League Baseball World Series

The crown jewel of youth sports will name a world champion this weekend to culminate its 73rd season.

According to officials, approximately 2 million boys and girls in the United States and more than 80 countries play Little League. Curious how many of these kids make it to "the show?" More than 55 LLBWS graduates have grown up and earned a spot on a Major League Baseball team.

Team Japan will play in the International final on Saturday at the Little League World Series

We certainly aren't looking to put undue pressure on Reece Roussel, but this kid is one to watch. The Louisiana slugger hasn't seen a baseball he doesn't want to smack -- going 13-for-17 (.765) with seven RBIs during the tournament -- including a grand slam that booked his team into Saturday's US final.

#LLWS GRAND SLAM 💪



Louisiana's Reece Roussel gives his team the big lead. pic.twitter.com/PBFsYTzUHH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 23, 2019

It's not alway