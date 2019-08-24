(CNN) The wait is over.

Frank Lampard can tick his first win as Chelsea head coach off his to-do list after his faith in his young Chelsea squad was rewarded with an away win at Norwich.

The average age of Lampard's starting line-up during an entertaining 3-2 victory was just 25 years and 54 days, Chelsea's youngest Premier League line-up for seven years.

Tammy Abraham scored twice — his first goals for the club he joined at the age of seven — with the 21-year-old's fantastic strike sealing the landmark win for Lampard.

Chelsea academy graduates Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham celebrate scoring against Norwich

Another academy graduate, Mason Mount, backed up his full debut for the club last week with another goal, his curler into the corner canceling out Todd Cantwell's opener for Norwich.

Read More