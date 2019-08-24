Breaking News

    Colts QB Andrew Luck, former No. 1 pick, is retiring

    By Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 0233 GMT (1033 HKT) August 25, 2019

    Andrew Luck has played seven seasons in the NFL.
    (CNN)Quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in the 2012 NFL draft and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is retiring, the Indianapolis Colts player said Saturday night.

    "This is not an easy decision," he told reporters.
    Injuries have kept Luck, 29, from playing in the preseason. He was on the Colts' sideline Saturday in street clothes.
      His competitor for the starting sport at quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, also did not play in the Colts' game Saturday night.
      CNN's Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report