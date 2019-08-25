Breaking News

    Louisiana team wins Little League World Series

    By Amir Vera, CNN

    Updated 2316 GMT (0716 HKT) August 25, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Members of the Eastbank Little League team from River Ridge, Louisiana, celebrate after winning the Little League World Series on August 25, 2019, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
    Members of the Eastbank Little League team from River Ridge, Louisiana, celebrate after winning the Little League World Series on August 25, 2019, in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

    (CNN)A Louisiana team won the Little League World Series Sunday.

    The Eastbank Little League defeated Curacao 8-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team from River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, is also the first team from Louisiana to win the title.
    Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, and colleges including Louisiana State University and Tulane University tweeted their congrats to the little league team.
      "Playing the game the right way. Having a blast doing it. Repping Louisiana. Claiming the @LittleLeague. We are so proud of @EastBankLL and all of their accomplishments this summer!" Tulane University tweeted.
      The team is comprised of 12-year-old boys, according to CNN affiliate WDSU-TV. It's the second year in a row that an American team has won the series.

      CNN's Homero De La Fuente contributed to this report.