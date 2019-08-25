Stokes steers England to sensational Test victory over Australia

(CNN)It will be remembered as Headingley's last stand.
England staged an incredible fightback to stop Australia retaining the Ashes in a seesawing third Test at the Yorkshire ground.
Chasing a record 359 runs to win, England fought back to 238-4 at lunch Sunday before Australia rattled out five wickets to put them on the brink of retaining the famous Ashes urn.
But an incredible last stand by Ben Stokes -- who hit an amazing series of sixes -- and tailender Jack Leach took England to an unlikely win.
The series is now drawn at one-all with two Tests to go.
"Never over until it's over"
Stokes was the hero in a remarkable run chase hitting an unbeaten 135 which included 11 fours and 8 sixes.
"It's never over until it's over -- that's what I kept on thinking," he told broadcaster Sky Sports.
"When you're out there in the middle and you know what's on the line adrenalin keeps you going.
"If it took us until tomorrow we were going to get those runs. I didn't start getting nervous until we got to single figures.
"There's nothing better than getting your team over the line -- it hasn't sunk in yet."