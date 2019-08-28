Italy's Five Star Movement secures deal with Democratic Party for new government

(CNN) Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) agreed on Wednesday to form a new coalition government and avoid snap elections which could favor Matteo Salvini's far-right League Party.

The two parties entered coalition talks, despite being political enemies, after Italy's former ruling alliance -- made up of M5S and the League Party -- collapsed following months of infighting.

Salvini had pushed for new elections , saying that the former arrangement, which was Europe's first populist coalition government, no longer held a majority in Parliament.

Nicola Zingaretti, the head of PD, said Wednesday that the coalition is a "real turning point" for Italy and stressed that it was "not just a handover of power."

"We love Italy and we believe that it is worth trying this experiment," Zingaretti told reporters.

