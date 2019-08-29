Rome (CNN) Nine days after he resigned when Italy's government collapsed, Giuseppe Conte has returned as Prime Minister to form a new one that will exclude hardline leader Matteo Salvini from power.

Italy's president re-appointed Conte to the role on Thursday, as the political crisis plaguing the country in recent weeks began to subside.

Conte will lead a new government comprised of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) and the center-left opposition Democratic Party (PD) . The rival parties agreed Wednesday to form a coalition to prevent snap elections that would likely have been won by Salvini's far-right League party.

Conte accepted the role with reservation, saying Thursday that he would immediately start working with all parliamentary groups, and that Italy must return to being an advocate for Europe and "a country which is open to everyone."

"We hope this government will be a benchmark government internationally, which does not allow our youth to disperse across the world," he said.

