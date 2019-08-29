Three-year NFL vet reveals he is bisexual

(CNN) Ryan Russell has played in the NFL for three seasons, but when he suits up and takes the field for his next gameday he will be the first man to play in a regular season game who identifies as bisexual.

Russell, currently a free agent, was drafted by the Cowboys in 2015 after playing college football at Purdue. He played one year at the Cowboys and then two years at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but no one knew who the defensive end really was.

Russell told ESPN that he hid his sexual identity during the first three years of his career. He said he had a fear that it could be the end of his career if he was honest about being bisexual.

"I rationalized my fear because it was easy to convince myself that hiding who I was made the most sense. The competition is so stiff to stay in the league, that any small mark can lead a front office to choose another guy for your job," Russell told ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz.

After sitting out the 2018 season due to an injury, Russell said he wants to live honestly and that means being honest with his teammates.

