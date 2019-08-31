Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in crash at Belgian Grand Prix

(CNN) Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has confirmed.

The Frenchman's car was hit at high speed by Juan-Manuel Correa's at Spa-Francorchamps. They were treated by emergency medical crews before being taken to a medical center.

Humbert, 22, died at 6:45 p.m. local time, the FIA said, while American Correa remains in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liege hospital.

The third driver involved, France's Giuliano Alesi, was declared fit at the medical center. The race was canceled soon after the crash on lap two.

Formula 2 is a feeder series for Formula One and is seen as the final step before progressing to F1.

