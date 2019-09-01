Breaking News

    Charles Leclerc dedicates first Formula 1 victory to Anthoine Hubert

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1505 GMT (2305 HKT) September 1, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Charles Leclerc points to the sky and dedicates his win to friend Anthoine Hubert.
    Charles Leclerc points to the sky and dedicates his win to friend Anthoine Hubert.

    (CNN)Charles Leclerc claimed the first Formula 1 victory of his young career and dedicated the Belgian Grand Prix win to friend Anthoine Hubert, who died following a crash on Saturday.

    Hubert was killed after his car was hit side-on at around 160 miles per hour by Juan Manuel Correa's Sauber during a Formula 2 race on the same track.
    "On one hand, I've got a dream since I was a child that has been realized but on the other hand, it's been a very difficult weekend since yesterday," Leclerc told Sky Sports.
      "We lost a friend first of all -- I would like to dedicate my first win to him. In my first race, we drove together, it's a shame what happened yesterday, I cant enjoy my victory fully."
      For much of the closing stages it looked as though Leclerc would cruise to victory, but Hamilton put in a scintillating final few laps to close the gap to less than two seconds.
      Read More
        But the 22-year-old showed calmness beyond his years to hold off the Brit's challenge and earn a much deserved maiden Grand Prix win.
        More to follow...