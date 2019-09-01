Charles Leclerc dedicates first Formula 1 victory to Anthoine Hubert

(CNN) Charles Leclerc claimed the first Formula 1 victory of his young career and dedicated the Belgian Grand Prix win to friend Anthoine Hubert, who died following a crash on Saturday.

Hubert was killed after his car was hit side-on at around 160 miles per hour by Juan Manuel Correa's Sauber during a Formula 2 race on the same track.

"On one hand, I've got a dream since I was a child that has been realized but on the other hand, it's been a very difficult weekend since yesterday," Leclerc told Sky Sports.

"We lost a friend first of all -- I would like to dedicate my first win to him. In my first race, we drove together, it's a shame what happened yesterday, I cant enjoy my victory fully."

For much of the closing stages it looked as though Leclerc would cruise to victory, but Hamilton put in a scintillating final few laps to close the gap to less than two seconds.

