(CNN) In an era where men's tennis has been dominated by the "Big 3" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka can at times be a forgotten man.

The 34-year-old Swiss has won three major titles -- and they all came against members of the Big 3.

Guess what? He's still here.

On Sunday night in New York, Wawrinka struck again, stunning the world No. 1 and defending US Open champion Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was a rematch of the 2016 US Open final, which Wawrinka won in four sets.

Djokovic, who has been battling a left shoulder injury, elected to retire in the third set when Wawrinka was leading by a break, eliciting boos from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

