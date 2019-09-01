(CNN)In an era where men's tennis has been dominated by the "Big 3" of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka can at times be a forgotten man.
The 34-year-old Swiss has won three major titles -- and they all came against members of the Big 3.
Guess what? He's still here.
On Sunday night in New York, Wawrinka struck again, stunning the world No. 1 and defending US Open champion Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. It was a rematch of the 2016 US Open final, which Wawrinka won in four sets.
Djokovic, who has been battling a left shoulder injury, elected to retire in the third set when Wawrinka was leading by a break, eliciting boos from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.
With the loss, the Serb, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon earlier this year for his 15th and 16th titles, failed to get closer to Nadal's 18 titles and Federer's 20 on the all-time men's list.
"It's never the way you want to finish a match," Wawrinka said on court. "I'm really sorry for Novak. He's a good friend. He's an amazing champion. We've played some amazing battles all my career. I feel sorry for him. I want to keep my level (from) tonight. I think I was playing super good tennis. I am happy to be back."
Wawrinka underwent two knee surgeries in 2017 and has been working his way back up the rankings since. Currently he's ranked 24th and is the No. 23 seed in the US Open. His career high was No. 3, back in 2014.
"It's been really tough since my surgery," Wawrinka said. "It took me two years now to be back at that level. Last time I entered this court was last year. I wasn't really ready but it's been amazing to be back this year at that level. The atmosphere is always something special to play a night session."
After Wawrinka won the first set, Djokovic raced to a 3-0 second-set lead. But the Swiss put Djokovic through long, hard-hitting rallies, leading to mistakes not normally seen from the world No. 1. After losing the second set, the trainer worked on Djokovic's shoulder.
Once Djokovic double-faulted to give the break to Wawrinka early in the third set, he was done. At the time of his retirement, Djokovic had 35 unforced errors.
Wawrinka, meanwhile, won 84% of his first-serve points at 32 of 38 against arguably the best returner in the game.
Wawrinka's record against the No. 1 player in the world, at 5-21, doesn't initially look impressive. But after an 0-15 start, he's gone 5-6 since, including defeating Andy Murray at the 2017 French Open semifinals; Djokovic at the 2015 French Open final and 2016 US Open final; and against Nadal at the 2014 Australian Open final.
His head-to-head record against Djokovic is now 6-19.
Wawrinka will face No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.