FIFA unveils the emblem for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

(CNN) Soccer fans can officially get excited about the 2022 World Cup. FIFA just unveiled the emblem for the games in Qatar, and the attention to detail has been turned up.

FIFA says the World Cup emblem is meant to embody the vision of "an event that connects and engages the entire world," while also reflecting the culture in which the sporting event is taking place.

The new swooping emblem is white with distinct maroon markings that are both floral and geometric. The figure is supposed to resemble the number eight for the number of stadiums that will host the soccer matches, and the infinity symbol, for the "interconnected nature of the event."

Culturally, the symbol resembles a woollen shawl that is typically worn by the citizens of Arab and Gulf countries in winter, which is when the 2022 World Cup will take place, according to FIFA.

The World Cup is normally held during the summer months. But world governing body FIFA decided to move the 2022 tournament to the Qatari winter, following fears over the intense summer temperatures in the Gulf state.

Read More