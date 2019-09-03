(CNN) There has been a massive, unexpected development at the US Open: The "Big 3" in the men's singles draw is down to one.

No. 3 Roger Federer has been stunned by Grigor Dimitrov, with the unseeded Bulgarian advancing to the semifinals 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

It's the first time Dimitrov, 28, has beaten Federer in eight tries. He'll next face the fifth-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who defeated No. 23 seed Stan Wawrinka earlier Tuesday.

The exit of the 38-year-old Swiss follows world No. 1 Novak Djokovic; the 32-year-old Serb retired in his match in the round of 16 against Wawrinka on Sunday because of shoulder trouble.

The lone member of the Big 3 left? That would be 18-time grand slam champion No. 2 Rafael Nadal, who is in the other half of the draw. The Spaniard, 33, continues to chase Federer, who leads the all-time men's list with 20 major titles, and distance himself from Djokovic, who has 16.

Read More