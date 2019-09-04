Saeid Mollaei: Iran says judoka was never in 'danger' at home

(CNN) Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei will be welcomed home "like a champion" despite ignoring what he says were government instructions to withdraw from judo's World Championships to avoid a clash with an Israeli fighter.

Mollaei feared for his and his family's safety after claiming he was warned by two high-ranking Iranian officials to withdraw during the recent event in Tokyo, Japan.

But Salehi Amiri, the president of Iran's Olympic Committee, insists Mollaei and his family will be safe.

"We have assured Mollaei that he and his family will not and have not faced any threats or danger," Amiri told Iranian state media.

"We guarantee that if he returns to Iran, we will welcome him like a champion with open arms."

