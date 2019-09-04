Winston Churchill's grandson expelled from Conservative Party by Boris Johnson in wake of Brexit crisis

London (CNN)Britain's unending Brexit crisis has shifted the foundations of British politics and claimed the careers of two prime ministers in collateral damage. Few examples of its seismic effect on Westminster could be more profound than an extraordinary sacking made on Tuesday evening.
The grandson of Britain's revered wartime leader Winston Churchill was expelled from the Conservative Party, as part of a purge of members carried out by new leader Boris Johnson.
Nicholas Soames, a member of Parliament since 1997 and Churchill's grandson on his mother's side, was one of 21 Conservative MPs to have the whip removed after defying the government on a vital vote against a no-deal Brexit.
Soames, 71, voted to allow Parliament to seize control of the order paper and legislate against a no-deal split.
Moments later he was fired by Johnson, who counts Churchill among his heroes and has written a biography of the two-time prime minister.
Churchill, who steered Britain's wartime coalition government through World War II and was instrumental in securing an Allied victory over Nazi Germany, is frequently regarded as one of the Conservatives' greatest leaders.
"Sir Winston Churchill was a founding father of the European Union, convinced that only a united Europe could guarantee peace. He would surely be stunned about the state of today's Conservative party," the European Parliament's former Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt wrote on Twitter.