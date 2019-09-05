Two men convicted in one of Germany's worst child sex abuse scandals

Berlin, Germany (CNN) A court in Germany has sentenced two men to prisons over one of the worst child sex abuse cases in the country's post-war history.

The Detmold district court convicted the two men of sexually abusing dozens of young girls and boys between three and 14 years old and for producing child pornography in over 450 cases.

The men, known only as Andreas V., 56, and Mario S., 34, were sentenced to 13 and 12 years in prison, respectively. German privacy laws prevents authorities from releasing full names.

Both men will be held in preventative custody after serving their jail sentences. According to the language used in the verdict it could effectively mean that both men will be locked up for the rest of their lives.

The pair -- along with a third suspect known as Heiko V. -- abused more than 40 children at a campsite in the Luegde Forest in central Germany between 1998 and 2018.

