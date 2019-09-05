London (CNN) Jo Johnson, the brother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, announced Thursday that he was resigning as a member of Parliament and government minister, saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest."

Johnson is the MP for Orpington and the universities minister in his brother's government.

It's been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

"In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension [and] time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister," Johnson tweeted.

This story has been updated to correct the day of Jo Johnson's announcement.