Khabib Nurmagomedov will make at least $6 million in his first UFC fight since the Conor McGregor brawl

(CNN) After being absent for nearly a full year, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, 30, is making his return to the octagon this Saturday, September 7 for UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

His upcoming fight with interim title holder Dustin Poirier, 30, is a 155-pound unification fight.

For this fight, Nurmagomedov will take home a hefty payday of at least $6 million, according to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father and coach.

For his last fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Nurmagomedov took home $2 million after he submitted the former champion in the fourth round of their bout.

Read More