(CNN) Amber Rudd, the United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, resigned Saturday in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying she could not support his handling of Brexit.

Johnson, also a Conservative, removed the 21 MPs fromthe party, which means they will not be allowed to run for election.

"I cannot stand by as good, loyal moderate Conservatives are expelled," Rudd said in a post on Twitter announcing her resignation. She also posted her two-page resignation letter.

Rudd addressed the Prime Minister in the letter, saying she joined the Cabinet in "good faith" and leaving was a difficult decision.