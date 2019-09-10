The Cleveland Cavaliers' longtime play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died late Monday night at the age of 67

(CNN)The Cleveland Cavaliers lost a beloved family member on Monday night, when longtime play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly, the team said in a statement.
McLeod was 67 years old. The team's statement did not mention a cause of death.
McLeod was about to start his 14th consecutive season with FOX Sports Ohio as the Cavaliers' play-by-play announcer, a role he has served in since 2006. It would have been his 15th overall season in this role, as he was previously the play-by-play announcer for the Cavaliers during the team's 1979-80 season.
McLeod was also the executive producer for multimedia for the team.
"The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate," the Cavaliers' statement said. "Fred's deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community."
McLeod had recently celebrated 36 seasons of broadcasting games. He spent 22 seasons announcing games for the Detroit Pistons before returning to Cleveland. He also served as a TV announcer for the Cleveland Indians during the 1979 MLB season. He also had experience calling games for the Detroit Tigers and preseason games for the Detroit Lions.
McLeod has won multiple regional Emmy Awards, and he received the National Academy of Arts and Sciences' Silver Circle Award in recognition of lifetime achievement in television.