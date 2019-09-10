British ambassador targeted by Trump is made a lord by Theresa May

London (CNN) Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May is honoring Britain's former ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, months after he resigned in the wake of criticism by President Donald Trump.

May chose to make Darroch a life peer -- a member of the House of Lords -- in her resignation honors list, a tradition of British politics that grants an outgoing Prime Minister the right to reward anyone of their choosing.

There was a backlash against May's choices, which included a clutch of former advisers and a sportsman convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend.

But Darroch's peerage was welcomed by his former colleagues at the Foreign Office. "He brings to the Lords a highly relevant range of experience at an extraordinary time," said Peter Ricketts, a former head of the UK foreign service, who now sits in the Lords.

Trump targeted Darroch after a leak of diplomatic cables in which he criticized the President's administration as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional" Following the leak, Trump announced he would no longer work with Darroch, calling him "wacky" and a "very stupid guy."

