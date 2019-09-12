Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test before he raced in the Kentucky Derby, report says

(CNN) Triple Crown winner Justify tested positive for drugs in California weeks before he won the Kentucky Derby last year, The New York Times reported.

It said Justify had large amounts of scopolamine in his system, a banned drug that the National Center for Biotechnology Information says can affect performance in horses.

If the state's horse racing officials had followed the rules, the failed drug test would have disqualified the 3-year-old chestnut colt from the famous derby, the paper said in the explosive report Wednesday night. But instead, it took the California Horse Racing Board more than a month to confirm the results, and it opted to drop the case after finding out, the paper said, citing reviewed documents.

Justify in his barn with trainer Bob Baffert.

In addition to not filing a public complaint as it normally would, the board also lowered the penalty for horses that test positive for the same banned substance Justify had in his system, according to the report.

In a brief statement to CNN, California Horse Racing Board executive director Rick Baedeker said, "We take seriously the integrity of horse racing in California and are committed to implementing the highest standards of safety and accountability for all horses, jockeys and participants."

