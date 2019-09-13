(CNN) A third person has died in Spain as extreme weather continues to sweep across the southeast of the country.

The latest fatality occurred in the city of Almeria, where a man drowned when his car became trapped in a tunnel, the AFP news agency reported.

A tweet from Almeria city hall revealed that the tunnel was "flooded by a huge amount of water in a few minutes," AFP said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet that it was "a hard and difficult night. Several locations remain on alert for torrential rains. We sadly regret a third fatality in Almeria."

Una noche dura e intensa. Varias localidades continúan en alerta ante las lluvias torrenciales.

Tristemente lamentamos una tercera víctima mortal en #Almería.Todo mi cariño para las familias de los fallecidos y todos los afectados por el temporal.



Extrememos las precauciones. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 13, 2019

The latest death follows those of two siblings on Thursday -- a 61-year-old man and his 51-year-old sister died when their vehicle was swept away by fast-moving waters in Caudete, about 60 miles southwest of Valencia, AFP reported, citing the emergency services.

