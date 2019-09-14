Liverpool battles back against Newcastle to maintain perfect start to the season

(CNN) Liverpool had to come from a goal behind to battle past Newcastle and extend its lead at the top of the Premier League to five points.

Jetro Willems' stunning strike gave the visiting side a shock lead inside the opening 10 minutes, before a Sadio Mane brace and Mo Salah's second-half goal ensured Liverpool maintained its perfect start to the season.

The very best and worst of Jurgen Klopp's side was on display on a sunny afternoon at Anfield. The attacking trio of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino were in typically scintillating form, though defensively it looked, at times, that some of the old cracks were showing.

Willems had the freedom of Anfield attacking down Liverpool's right side and made the host pay early on, cutting inside of Trent Alexander-Arnold and firing a rocket past Adrian into the top corner.

But when Liverpool attacks the way it did against Newcastle, perhaps defending shouldn't be too much of a concern.

