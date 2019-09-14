Breaking News

    Norwich stuns defending Premier League champion Manchester City

    By Matias Grez, CNN

    Updated 1910 GMT (0310 HKT) September 14, 2019

    Norwich top scorer Teemu Pukki celebrates after scoring his team&#39;s third goal against City.
    (CNN)Defending Premier League champion Manchester City was stunned by newly-promoted Norwich, losing 3-2 on a thrilling evening at Carrow Road that the 27,000 spectators in attendance will likely never forget.

    Two goals in the first 10 minutes of the first-half from Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell gave Norwich a healthy lead inside half an hour, before Sergio Aguero scored just before half time to give the visitors hope.
    However, that hope was soon extinguished, thanks a defensive howler from Nicolas Otamendi, who dawdled on the ball to allow Emiliano Buendia to dispossess him and set up goal machine Teemu Pukki.
      New summer-signing Rodri pulled a late goal back with a shot from the edge of the area, but Norwich held on for a famous victory.