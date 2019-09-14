(CNN) When University of Georgia football fans paraded into Sanford Stadium on Saturday, many had swapped out traditional red Georgia shirts for bright pink.

They were staging a "pink out" of the stadium in honor of Wendy Anderson, the wife of Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson.

She died August 19 from breast cancer, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Dwight Standridge, a UGA alum. tweeted out a rallying cry to Bulldog fans on Tuesday, calling for them to wear pink to the game.

"DawgNation let's get behind this on Saturday," he wrote. "It's bigger than a football game."

