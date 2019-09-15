Spain captures second FIBA basketball World Cup title

(CNN) Spain captured its second FIBA basketball World Cup title after defeating Argentina 95-75 in the gold medal game at the Wukesong Arena in Beijing on Sunday.

The Spaniards capped a dominant run as they finished undefeated at 8-0.

Point guard Ricky Rubio led Spain with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, and was named most valuable player of the international competition.

"We made history, and we were ready for that. We had a great tournament. We had to fight for this one," Rubio said.

Ricky Rubio was named most valuable player.

"It's just amazing how the whole tournament has been for us as a team," Rubio said. "We weren't the biggest or most talented team, but we were the team with the biggest heart."

Read More