Mark Ruffalo smashes Boris Johnson's Hulk comparison

London (CNN) Mark Ruffalo, the actor who plays the anger-prone Hulk in the "Avengers" movie franchise, has struck out at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for suggesting Britain could break free of the EU's "manacles," like the Marvel superhero.

Ruffalo took to Twitter on Sunday to remind the Prime Minister about aspects of Hulk's character he had overlooked.

Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole. Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus...he's always got Dr. Banner with science and reason. pic.twitter.com/jN8BDzgpWl — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 15, 2019

The actor said the superhero "only fights for the good of the whole" and was a "disaster" when working without a team. He added that his anger was countered by the "science and reason" of his alter ego, the renowned physicist Dr. Bruce Banner.

Ruffalo also warned that "mad and strong can also be dense and destructive."

His response came after Johnson told the UK's Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Banner might be bound in manacles, but when provoked he would explode out of them. Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be -- and that is the case for this country."

