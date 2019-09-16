Rugby World Cup: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan

Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan The Kitakyushu project was started to build a base for the Welsh team when it travels to Japan ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, as well as to increase the popularity of the sport in the country. Hide Caption 1 of 6

Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan The project is overseen by Rhys Williams, business development manager at WRU. Hide Caption 2 of 6

Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan "We're trying to build a holistic base where hopefully rugby can thrive within the area," Williams told CNN. Hide Caption 3 of 6

Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan During their five-day spells in Japan before the tournament, Welsh rugby coaches train over 1,000 people, with people of all ages sharing the rugby pitch. Hide Caption 4 of 6

Photos: How Wales created a home-away-from-home in Japan Envoys from the WRU have played their part in the Wasshoi festival -- Kitakyushu's largest summer festival -- where they performed a four-and-a-half minute dance with thousands of local citizens, whilst decked out completely in Welsh colors. Hide Caption 5 of 6