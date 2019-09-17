Daniel Jones named New York Giants starting QB

(CNN) The Daniel Jones era has begun.

The New York Giants have named Jones, a rookie out of Duke, as the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

This will be his first career start. Moving to the backup role is 38-year-old Eli Manning, the team's longtime starter and two-time Super Bowl MVP.

The Giants have started the season 0-2, losing at Dallas the opening week and at home to Buffalo on Sunday.

"Eli and I spoke this morning," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said in a statement. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."

Jones, left, and Eli Manning talk during the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on August 22.

