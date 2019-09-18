Spain to hold fourth election in as many years after coalition talks fail

(CNN) Spain looks set to hold its fourth election in as many years after acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez failed to secure enough support in parliament to form a government, despite months of negotiations.

On Tuesday, Sanchez announced that Spain would go to the polls on November 10, less than seven months after the April general election which proved inconclusive.

"There is no majority in congress that guarantees the formation of a government," said Sanchez, whose socialist PSOE party gained the most seats earlier this year but fell short of a majority in the 350-seat parliament.

Blaming opposition parties for the political deadlock, Sanchez added: "I've done all I can, but they've made it impossible."

Spain's traditional two-party system has fragmented in recent years , with both the PSOE and the right-wing People's Party (PP) coming under pressure following the 2008 financial crisis and a series of corruption scandals.