Ancient tin found in Israel has unexpected Cornish links

Tin ingots recovered from a shipwreck in Israel have been discovered to have an unlikely origin -- Cornwall, in southwest England.

Researchers from Heidelberg University and the Curt Engelhorn Centre for Archaeometry, Mannheim studied 27 tin ingots -- metal cast into bars, plates, or sheets -- from sites in Israel , Turkey and Greece.

Many of the ingots were discovered from shipwrecks off the coast of Israel and Turkey.

Using lead and tin isotope data and trace element analysis, the archeologists discovered that the metal ingots, which dated from the 13th and 12th centuries BC, did not originate from Central Asia as previously thought, but instead came from tin deposits in Europe.

Perhaps most surprisingly, the team found that tin artifacts from Israel most likely came from Cornwall and Devon in southwest England.

