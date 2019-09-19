London (CNN) Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron has revealed he asked if Queen Elizabeth could "raise an eyebrow" during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, a request that was shortly followed by Her Majesty making a rare public comment on British politics.

Cameron In comments that the BBC later reported had displeased Buckingham Palace,Cameron told the public broadcaster that he sought help from the Queen's private secretary before the vote, amid "mounting panic" that Scotland would decide to sever its union with England and Wales.

The former PM had said he was "not asking for anything that would be in any way improper or unconstitutional," during the BBC documentary marking the publication of his memoir "For the Record."

"But just a raising of the eyebrow, even you know a quarter of an inch, we thought would make a difference," Cameron said.

Queen Elizabeth II walks up the staircase in 10 Downing Street with Cameron in 2011.

And that appears to be what the Queen did. Days before the vote, she said she hoped people would "think very carefully about the future," in what was seen as a warning to Scots considering voting to leave the union.