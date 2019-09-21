Albania struck by 5.6-magnitude earthquake, injuring at least 37

(CNN)At least 37 people were injured on Saturday when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Albania.
The earthquake struck along Albania's central coast near the port city of Durrës, according to the United States Geological Survey, about 35 kilometers west of the capital Tirana.
A trauma hospital in Tirana reported 37 injuries, according to public broadcaster Albanian Radio and TV.
Prime Minister Edi Rama canceled a trip to New York, CNN affiliate A2 reported, and he's expected to return home from Frankfurt.