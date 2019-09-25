Champions League final is a distant memory as Spurs stumbles

(CNN) What a difference three months can make.

In June, Tottenham was 90 minutes away from lifting the Champions League trophy, the greatest prize in club football; on Tuesday, it was knocked out of the League Cup by Colchester United, a team ranked 70 places below it in England's third tier.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly where things have gone wrong so quickly for Spurs, although it's perhaps fair to say that reaching the Champions League final papered over some cracks that had started to show some time before.

Tottenham's away form since the middle of February reads: Played 26, won eight, drawn six, lost 12.

With that appearance in the Champions League final coming amid a run of just four wins in its last 17 matches, it feels as though last season's European success came in spite of its form, not because of it.

