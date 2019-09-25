(CNN) Major League Soccer is reversing their ban on the Iron Front symbol. The decison follows fans protesting for weeks through walkouts and silent demonstrations during televised soccer games.

MLS and the Seattle Sounders said the flag is a political symbol, banned under the league's code of conduct for fans. The Seattle Sounders fan group, The Emerald City Supporters, said in a statement on its website that the imagery is a symbol of the fight against fascism, oppression and persecution.

The imagery, three arrows pointed leftward and down, was actually used by a pro-democracy, anti-fascist German paramilitary organization, the Iron Front. They actively fought against the Nazis during their rise to power before World War II.

Earlier this year, MLS banned the symbol under their fan code of conduct prohibiting politics in their stadiums.

MLS is overturning that ban after two meetings with Seattle and Portland, Oregon, soccer fan groups and the Independent Supporters Council. The council promotes soccer fan culture and fair treatment of fans at home and away matches.

