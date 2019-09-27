Breaking News

    36 matches in 42 days: South African chases Guinness World Record at Rugby World Cup

    By Jarrett Bellini, CNN

    Updated 0821 GMT (1621 HKT) September 27, 2019

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The USA were beaten 45-7 by England at the Rugby World Cup in its opening game at Japan 2019. Shaun Davies passes the ball during the Group C match at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    The USA were beaten 45-7 by England at the Rugby World Cup in its opening game at Japan 2019. Shaun Davies passes the ball during the Group C match at Kobe Misaki Stadium in Kobe.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 41
    England ran in seven tries, including two from Joe Cokanasiga.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    England ran in seven tries, including two from Joe Cokanasiga.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 41
    Elliot Daly of England is tackled by Blaine Scully, who is captain of the USA team.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    Elliot Daly of England is tackled by Blaine Scully, who is captain of the USA team.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 41
    The USA did get points on the board with Bryce Campbell of USA going over to score late in the game.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    The USA did get points on the board with Bryce Campbell of USA going over to score late in the game.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 41
    Earlier on September 26, Italy beat Canada 48-7 at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    Earlier on September 26, Italy beat Canada 48-7 at the Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 41
    Canada&#39;s wing Jeff Hassler (back) tackles Italy&#39;s full back Matteo Minozzi during Group B game.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    Canada's wing Jeff Hassler (back) tackles Italy's full back Matteo Minozzi during Group B game.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 41
    Italy ran in seven tries during the game, though Canada spurned a number of try scoring opportunities.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    Italy ran in seven tries during the game, though Canada spurned a number of try scoring opportunities.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 41
    Canada&#39;s fly-half Peter Nelson hands over the ball in a ruck.
    Photos: Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
    Canada's fly-half Peter Nelson hands over the ball in a ruck.