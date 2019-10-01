Breaking News

At least one dead, 10 injured in 'violent incident' at Finnish school complex

By Lindsay Isaac and Tara John, CNN

Updated 1201 GMT (2001 HKT) October 1, 2019

Police attend the scene of a violent incident at the complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, on October 1.
(CNN)A "violent incident" at a vocational school complex in Kuopio, eastern Finland, has left at least one person dead and 10 injured, two seriously, according to police.

A police spokesperson told CNN a male suspect is in custody after officers engaged their firearms. Police would not say what weapon the suspect had used or possible motive for the attack.
Kuopio Police received a call about the incident at around 12.30 p.m. local time (5.30 a.m. ET) at a shopping mall, which also houses a vocational school for students aged 16 years and over.