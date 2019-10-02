All Blacks cruise to victory in nine-try rout of Canada

(CNN) New Zealand's All Blacks romped to a comprehensive 63-0 win over Canada to extend an unbeaten run in World Cup rugby stretching back to 2007.

The bonus-point for scoring four tries was secured inside 36 minutes and the reigning world champions dotted down another five times in the most one-sided contest of this year's tournament.

Worryingly for New Zealand's rivals, the scoreline could have been bigger with uncharacteristic handling errors peppering its performance. Two notable spills came from two of the three Barrett brothers. First from lock Scott in the first half having already crossed the try line, then from fullback Beauden in the final seconds of play as he galloped towards the posts.

Canada never had a hope heading in to this match and it is difficult to gauge its performance against the game's undisputed superpower. The North Americans saw just 35 percent of the ball, ran a paltry 228 meters — compared to the 849 meters amassed by the Kiwis — and were asked to make 148 tackles. That they missed 45 of them speaks more to the power and guile of the All Blacks than the ineptitude of the Canadians.

As if anyone in world rugby needed reminding, the All Blacks sounded an ominous warning as they set their sights on a third consecutive title.

