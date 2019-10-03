Climate activists spray UK finance ministry with fake blood

London (CNN) Environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion used a fire engine to spray 1,800 liters of fake blood across the facade of Britain's finance ministry in London on Thursday, in protest over what it says is the UK's contradictory stance on tackling climate change.

"The protest is being held to highlight the inconsistency between the UK Government's insistence that the UK is a world leader in tackling climate breakdown, while pouring vast sums of money into fossil exploration and carbon-intensive projects," an Extinction Rebellion statement said

"The UK Treasury has blood on their hands," it added in a post on Facebook , where it livestreamed the demonstration.

Four activists dressed in black stood on top of the vehicle, which was emblazoned with a banner reading: "Stop funding climate death."

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson told CNN that it was "not our fire engine."

