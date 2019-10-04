(CNN) Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is a supremely talented baseball player. That was on full display Thursday at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, where the 21-year-old, in his fifth career playoff game, had three hits, including a home run in the ninth inning.

But what also was visible in the opening game of the National League Division Series -- which the Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-6 -- was Acuña's lack of hustle.

Acuña led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a fly ball deep to right field off Cardinals reliever John Brebbia. Instead of sprinting out of the batter's box, Acuña trotted toward first base still holding his bat. The ball hit off the brick wall, and right fielder Dexter Fowler perfectly played it off the carom. So, instead of what could have been a double, Acuña was held to a long single.

It's not the first time this has happened with Acuña, who in April signed an eight-year, $100 million contract extension. He was benched in August in a similar situation.

His teammates were not pleased on Thursday night.

