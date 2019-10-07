(CNN) It's no secret that Prince William is an avid soccer fan but it seems he's passed on the passion to his young family, especially to Prince George.

The pair, along with the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte, was spotted celebrating in the stands as their favorite team Aston Villa thrashed Norwich 5-1 in the English Premier League Saturday.

Prince William and Prince George on the Aston Villa team bus for the next game? ⚽️#AVFC pic.twitter.com/IO41xEDktL — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 5, 2019

The result -- Villa's biggest win of the season -- left the six-year-old Prince with much to celebrate and he did so gleefully whilst dressed in the team's claret and blue colors -- on one occasion needing his father to quell his excitement.

"I'll be getting them tickets for every game now if they need them," joked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith after the match at Carrow Road in an interview with the BBC.

"I hope they can get here every game if that is what it needs, I might even get them on the team bus."