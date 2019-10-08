Breaking News

    Outside the Octagon, UFC fighter Paige VanZant fights for equality in MMA

    By Ben Morse, for CNN

    Updated 0914 GMT (1714 HKT) October 8, 2019

    After making her professional MMA debut as a teenager, VanZant&#39;s rise has been swift. She was one of 11 women signed to the UFC&#39;s newly created Strawweight division and made her UFC debut against Kailin Curran.
    After only one UFC fight, in February 2015, VanZant became only the sixth UFC fighter to land an individualized Reebok deal -- a signing that was criticized by other UFC fighters.
    VanZant has spoken openly about the pay gap that exists in the UFC. She admitted to being paid more for her sponsored Instagram posts than fighting in the UFC.
    &quot;I genuinely believe -- and I don&#39;t know if we&#39;re ever going to get a true answer from the promotional companies -- that the women outsell the male fighters,&quot; VanZant said. CNN has requested figures from UFC on how receipts compare between female and male fighters but has not received a response at the time of publication.
    Outside of the UFC, VanZant has made appearances on &lt;em&gt;Dancing with the Stars&lt;/em&gt; and &lt;em&gt;Chopped&lt;/em&gt; and has amassed over two million Instagram followers. Alongside husband and fellow MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, they have become MMA&#39;s premiere power couple.
    After being a victim of bullying at various points in her upbringing, VanZant says she has used MMA fighting as her way of &quot;fighting back.&quot;
