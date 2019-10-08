Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement from soccer

(CNN)German World Cup champion Bastian Schweinsteiger has announced his retirement from soccer, the decorated midfielder said in a statement on social media Tuesday.
Schweinsteiger spent a majority of his career with European giants Bayern Munich, where he won eight Bundesliga titles and seven German cups as well as the Champions league in 2013.
The 35-year-old made over 300 appearances for the Bavarian side, scoring 45 goals from 2002-2015.
The German netted 24 times for his national side in 121 appearances and was a part of the 2014 World Cup-winning side.
Schweinsteiger wrote, "Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon."
The retiree will not be the only one feeling nostalgic as his former club posted this farewell video showing the best moments from Schweinsteiger's career in Munich. From a young debut, to amazing goals, and countless passionate celebrations, Bayern will surely remember him fondly.
After leaving Bayern Munich in 2015, Schweinsteiger made 18 appearances for Manchester United where he won the League Cup and the FA Cup. He finished his career with Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire, where he made 85 appearances and scored eight times.
Fire owner and Chairman Joe Mansueto summarized the German's career saying, "He's a leader, a great teammate and a generational player who put Chicago Fire on the world map. I'd like to say, on behalf of the Club: Danke, Basti."