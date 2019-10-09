Gucci the Pomeranian saved its owner from a house fire

(CNN) There's a new hero in the Australian city of Sydney -- Gucci the Pomeranian, who saved her owner from a house fire Monday night.

George Rutonski, Gucci's owner, had been asleep in his home in the Sydney suburb of Eagle Vale when the blaze broke out, according to CNN affiliate Seven News

He woke to the sound of two-year-old Gucci's barking and the smell of smoke. With the help of his neighbors, Rutonski and Gucci made it out safely as the house continued to burn.

A fire broke out in George Rutonski's home in Sydney, Australia, on October 7, 2019.

Rutonski, 58, was taken to the hospital to check for smoke inhalation, and credits Gucci with saving his life.

"As they say, man's best friend is his dog," Rutonski told Seven News.