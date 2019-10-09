(CNN) The wives of former England football internationals Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy have become embroiled in a social media row over "leaked stories."

Coleen Rooney said she suspected a follower on her personal Instagram account of leaking stories to British tabloid newspaper The Sun.

Rooney says she blocked the account of every follower from viewing her Instagram stories, except the one she suspected: Rebekah Vardy.

"Over the past five months, I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper," Rooney wrote in a post on her social media accounts.

"And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house.

Read More