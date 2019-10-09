Josh Larsen got red carded -- then went into the Springboks locker room and apologized

Rugby World Cup 2019 in pictures
France's Alivereti Raka touches the ball down to score an early try against Tonga in his side's narrow 23-21 win in Pool C.
Tonga's Atieli Pakalani, left, is tackled by a French defender at the Kumamoto Stadium.
France's number 8 Gregory Alldritt (R) is tackled by Tonga's prop Ma'afu Fia.
Tonga's centre Mali Hingano (C) is held up by France's fly-half Romain Ntamack (L) and France's scrum-half Antoine Dupont (R).
France's Antoine Dupont runs at the Tongan defense during a hard-fought encounter.
Jordie Barrett of New Zealand dives to score his side's tenth try a 71-9 win for the All Blacks over Namibia in Pool B at the Tokyo Stadium.
Tjiuee Uanivi of Namibia and Shannon Frizell of New Zealand compete at a line out.