Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Updated 0955 GMT (1755 HKT) October 11, 2019

The late Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel left the bulk of his fortune to create the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nobelprize.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prizes&lt;/a&gt; to honor work in five areas, including peace. In his 1895 will, he said one part was dedicated to that person &quot;who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.&quot; See the winners of the Nobel Peace Prize since it was first awarded in 1901.
Photos: Nobel Peace Prize winners
Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad, public advocate for the Yazidi community in Iraq and survivor of sexual enslavement by the Islamic State jihadists won the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize on October 5, 2018 for their work in fighting sexual violence in conflicts around the world.
The 2017 Nobel Peace Prize has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/10/06/world/nobel-peace-prize/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;awarded to the International Campaign to Abolition Nuclear Weapons&lt;/a&gt; (ICAN), a coalition of non-governmental organizations in 100 countries dedicated to achieving a prohibition of nuclear weapons. Beatrice Fihn, the organization&#39;s chief executive, told reporters that the award of the prize to her organization was &quot;hugely important&quot; in the quest to abolish nuclear weapons.
The 2016 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos for his efforts to end Colombia&#39;s long-running civil war.
The 2015 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet for its &quot;decisive contribution to the building of a pluralistic democracy in the country in the wake of the Jasmine Revolution of 2011.&quot; From left to right: the Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union Houcine Abbassi, the President of the National Order of Tunisian Lawyers Fadhel Mahfoudh, the Tunisian Human Rights League Abdessatar Ben Moussa and the President of the Tunisian employers union Wided Bouchamaoui.
Malala Yousafzai split the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize with India&#39;s Kailash Satyarthi for their struggles against the suppression of children and for young people&#39;s rights. Yousafzai came to global attention after she was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for her efforts to promote education for girls in Pakistan.
