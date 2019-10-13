These three women are young. They're powerful. And they just made history

(CNN) Simone Biles. Coco Gauff. Brigid Kosgei.

You'll want to remember their names. This trio of female athletes just had quite a weekend.

One flipped her way to becoming the most decorated gymnast ever. One served her way to becoming the youngest tennis titlist in 15 years. And one ran really fast for 26.2 miles to smash a world record.

Let's celebrate these remarkable young women in their respective sports.

Simone Biles just earned more medals than any gymnast -- ever

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

