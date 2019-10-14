Boxer Patrick Day is in critical condition after a 10th round knockout

(CNN) Boxer Patrick Day is in critical condition after suffering a knockout during his fight with Charles Conwell Saturday night in Chicago.

According to a statement from Day's promoter, Lou DiBella, the 27-year-old Super Welterweight boxer experienced a traumatic brain injury as a result of the 10th-round knockout. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

"As of Sunday evening, Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury and is in extremely critical condition. On behalf of Patrick's team, we appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers, and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community," DiBella said.

Conwell, a 2016 Olympics boxer, told boxing film company ifTV that he hopes Day is okay and asked his supporters on Twitter to "Keep [Patrick Day] in your prayers!! #prayforpatrickday."

Conwell was in control of the fight in Wintrust Arena from the beginning, according to ESPN . After the 10th round blows, Day appears to be down for several minutes as a medical team rushed in to assess his injuries. Eventually he was taken out of the ring on a stretcher.

